Latest ASUU News Roundup For Monday 15th March

ASUU Strike: Blame FG If Varsities Are Shut Down Again

Months after shaking hands on a deal that resulted in the suspension of the long-drawn strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that universities in the country would be shut due to the failure of the federal government to come through on its promises.

It disclosed this in a statement Sunday, stating that the federal government is to "blame" if universities are shut down again.

ASUU Should Begin To Speak Facts – VC

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has continued to state that higher institutions are not ready for reopening; Vice-Chancellors of some federal universities have said that they are prepared to resume, asking ASUU to “begin to speak facts”.

The VC's of a southwestern university said that some academic activities could resume, although, with few students on campus.

COVID-19: Nigerian Universities Are Not Ready For Resumption – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday demanded that Nigerian universities are not ready to re-open in the middle of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) had earlier directed universities to resume academic activities on January 18.

ASUU is asking the federal government to review the decision, as more COVID-19 cases continue to be reported across the country.

COVID-19: After Strike, ASUU Kicks Against Resumption Of Federal Universities

Branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday, revealed that the federal universities are not ready for safe reopening. They made this statement after evaluating the COVID-19 protocols in the universities.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has given universities the green light to resume on January 18, ASUU reflected on this in an interview with The Punch saying that its members were ready to start work, however, the government had not put measures in place for the safe reopening of the schools.

