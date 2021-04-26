April 26, 2021 155

Polytechnic Ibadan’s Academic Staff Shun ASUP Strike

Lecturers at The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI) have shunned the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

On Tuesday, the union had declared an indefinite strike to demand the implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers.

Some of the demands include the implementation of a new salary scale for polytechnic lecturers and payment of salaries and allowances to lecturers owed by some state governments.

Lecturers at the polytechnic in Ibadan, however, said that they were not part of the ongoing nationwide industrial action called by the national body of ASUP.

According to a NAN reporter who visited the institution, the reporter observed that normal academic activities were going on, with students seen in their various classes receiving lectures. Read More…

ASUP Embarks On Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has commenced an indefinite strike with effect from today.

The union said this followed the failure of the government to address the sorry state of polytechnics and monotechnics and the expiration of the ultimatum issued since March 2020.

The action is coming less than a week after resident doctors embarked on a nationwide strike over non-payment of allowances and other issues.

Announcing this at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said academic activities had been shut shown in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide with effect from 12am, April 6.

According to him, the union’s demands were communicated to the ministries of education, labour and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

Ezeibe listed the lecturers’ grievances to include non-implementation of 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017. Read More…

