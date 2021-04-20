Late Idriss Deby’s Son To Head Chad’s Military Council

April 20, 2021 55

The son of Chad’s slain President Idriss Deby Itno, who is four-star general will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced on Tuesday.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio.

This was shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.