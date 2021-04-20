fbpx
Late Idriss Deby’s Son To Head Chad’s Military Council

April 20, 2021055

The son of Chad’s slain President Idriss Deby Itno, who is four-star general will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced on Tuesday.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Chad's President, Idriss Deby Is Dead

This was shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

