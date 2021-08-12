fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SOCIETY

Late Gani’s Son, Mohammed Fawehinmi, Is Dead

August 12, 20210133
Late Gani's Son, Mohammed Fawehinmi Is Dead

Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late Gani Fawehinmi, a renowned human rights lawyer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52.

Mohammed was reported to have been fighting an unspecified health challenge.

He was born on February 21, 1969 and attended Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, then had his secondary school education at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

He graduated from the University of Lagos, with a degree in business administration and also obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, before he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

His career in law practice spanned two decades, heading the Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers; director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and director, Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited.

READ ALSO: Agusto & Co Forecasts Nigerian Pension Assets Is Expected To Hit 20Trn Mark By 2023

He suffered a spinal cord injury after an involvement in an accident in 2003, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.

Mohammed stated in a 2018 interview, that he would not want any woman to marry him on the basis of pity.

“I didn’t want anybody to marry me out of pity. Even though I always have females around me, it is not every woman that can stay with a person with disability of my kind,” he had said.

About Author

Late Gani’s Son, Mohammed Fawehinmi, Is Dead
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Urges Buhari To Halt Planned $1.5bn Expenditure On PH Refinery NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
July 22, 20180154

Dino Melaye Agrees to Honour Police Invitation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, says he will honour the invitation by the police. He disclosed this in an inte
Read More
June 17, 20157138

NDLEA Apprehends 2 for Drug Trafficking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A trader and an apprentice have been apprehended by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for ingesting 132 wraps of cocaine weighin
Read More
COVERForeignINTERNATIONALSOCIETY
November 27, 20170156

Thousands Stranded As Bali Volcano Alert Rises to highest level

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indonesia raised its warning for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the top level four alert on Monday, November, 27,  closed the holiday island’s airport and to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.