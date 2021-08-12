Late Gani’s Son, Mohammed Fawehinmi, Is Dead

August 12, 2021 133

Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late Gani Fawehinmi, a renowned human rights lawyer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 52.

Mohammed was reported to have been fighting an unspecified health challenge.

He was born on February 21, 1969 and attended Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos, then had his secondary school education at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

He graduated from the University of Lagos, with a degree in business administration and also obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, before he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

His career in law practice spanned two decades, heading the Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers; director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and director, Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited.

READ ALSO: Agusto & Co Forecasts Nigerian Pension Assets Is Expected To Hit 20Trn Mark By 2023

He suffered a spinal cord injury after an involvement in an accident in 2003, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.

Mohammed stated in a 2018 interview, that he would not want any woman to marry him on the basis of pity.

“I didn’t want anybody to marry me out of pity. Even though I always have females around me, it is not every woman that can stay with a person with disability of my kind,” he had said.