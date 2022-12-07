LASUTH Holds Conference, Head of Nurses Calls for Inclusion of Nurses

The Head of Nursing Services at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Mrs. Adebola Aina on Tuesday called for more inclusion of nurses in policy formulation and implementation.

Mrs. Adebola Aina made this call on the opening ceremony of LASUTH’s 15th Annual Scientific Conference titled “Nurses: A Voice To Lead: Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”.

The head of nursing services also highlighted the need to invest heavily in the nursing workforce worldwide to prevent shortage of 4.6million nurses worldwide by 2030.

She then stated that the nurses currently face 4 challenges;

Shortage of nurses at the beside due to the large number of nurses who relocated and retired. Unqualified personnel posing as nurses. Nurses are working with declined resources. Poor hazard allowance.

LASUTH’s head of nursing, Mrs. Adebola Aina said “The pandemic highlighted the depth of nurses shortage in Nigeria and globally.”

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo during the opening remarks revealed that the hospital is committed to improving the welfare of nurses and investing in infrasctures.

Professor Fabamwo said that the federal government has acknowledged the alarming rate of brain drain and has joined forces with LASUTH to retain nurses by improving their welfare, encouraging them to take up advanced trainings.

He also revealed that the hospital is ready to re-engage nurses even those who resigned or retired. Stating that the management is ready to work with qualified nurses to move the healthcare sector forward.

Improvements in the hospitals were named such as; the employment of 75 ward assistants, better work environment, advanced trainings and renovations of several units.

The CMD also revealed that the teaching hospital has partnered with 7 private hospitals in order to increase the expertise of the nurses.

Professor Olarenwaju Sowunmi, the Dean Director of Nursing Sciences at Babcock University gave the keynote speech. She emphasized on the need for long-life learning and nurses.

She then urged nurses to acquire more knowledge, take advanced trainings and serve the public wherever they find themselves.

Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo (Chief Medical Director, LASUTH) Head of Nursing Department, Mrs. Adebola Aina Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Adetokunbo Fabanwo Heads of nursing services Head of nursing department with the representative of the First Lady of Lagos State Keynote speaker; Professor Olanrewajau Sowiunmi (Dean Department of Nursing Sciences, Babcock University) LASUTH departmental nurses and Head of Nursing Department LASUTH’s nurses conference 2022

L-R: Mrs. Fadipe O.O (Head of Unit Nursing Admin), Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo (Director of Hospital Admin & Human Resources LASUTH), Mrs. Sikaye O.T (Head of Unit Clinical & Research), Mrs. Titilope Alaka (Director of Finance & Account), Mrs. Adebola Aina ( Head of Nursing Department LASUTH), Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo (Chief Medical Director LASUTH), Professor Adebowale Adekoya (Director Clinical Services & Training) and Mrs. Babarimisa O.M (Head of Unit Training & Education)