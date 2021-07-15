fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsEDUCATION & TRAININGMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

LASU Warns Students Of Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19

July 15, 2021038
LASU Warns Students Of Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) says it has warned students, lecturers and other people of possible third wave of COVID-19 and directed them to observe preventive protocols.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) Mr. Ademola Adekoya, in a statement stressed the need to prevent the spread of the diesease.

This is following an announcement by the Lagos State government over the weekend on the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the closure of UNILAG hostels due to rising number of cases.

The statement is entitled “A potential third wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Management mandates compliance with protocols”.

It read, “This is as a result of the recent increase in the number of positive cases being reported and increase occupancy rate at the Isolation Centres. This has necessitated the need for proactive measures to mitigate the spread of the infection on our campuses.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: UNILAG Closes Hostels, Lectures To Hold Online

“The University Management, therefore, mandates all members of LASU community to adhere to all the preventive protocols as designed by NCDC to curtail any spread.

“The measures include; Compulsory and proper use of facemask in public places. Regular handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based sanitiser, maintenance of physical distance of two metres, maintenance of 50 percent occupancy rate of halls, classrooms, offices, worship centres, and temperature checks at entrances.”

About Author

LASU Warns Students Of Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 16, 20140113

Avon Calls For More Hospitals/HMO Partnerships

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Adesimbo Ukiri, the MD/CEO of Avon Healthcare Limited, a leading health insurance company in Nigeria, has called for improved partnership between hospitals
Read More
Universities Received N9bn For Research - TETFund COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
July 10, 20210645

Sultan of Sokoto Now UI Chancellor: Full List Of New Varsity Chancellors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President Muhammadu Buhari has named 42 traditional rulers as new chancellors of some federal universities and inter-university centres in Nigeria. The
Read More
Chinese Medical Experts COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 18, 20200179

15 Chinese Medical Experts in Our Care, says CCECC MD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Managing Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd, Mr Michael Yigao says the 15 Chinese medical experts that arr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.