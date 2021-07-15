LASU Warns Students Of Possible Third Wave Of COVID-19

July 15, 2021 38

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) says it has warned students, lecturers and other people of possible third wave of COVID-19 and directed them to observe preventive protocols.

The Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR) Mr. Ademola Adekoya, in a statement stressed the need to prevent the spread of the diesease.

This is following an announcement by the Lagos State government over the weekend on the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state and the closure of UNILAG hostels due to rising number of cases.

The statement is entitled “A potential third wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Management mandates compliance with protocols”.

It read, “This is as a result of the recent increase in the number of positive cases being reported and increase occupancy rate at the Isolation Centres. This has necessitated the need for proactive measures to mitigate the spread of the infection on our campuses.

“The University Management, therefore, mandates all members of LASU community to adhere to all the preventive protocols as designed by NCDC to curtail any spread.

“The measures include; Compulsory and proper use of facemask in public places. Regular handwashing with soap and water or use of alcohol-based sanitiser, maintenance of physical distance of two metres, maintenance of 50 percent occupancy rate of halls, classrooms, offices, worship centres, and temperature checks at entrances.”