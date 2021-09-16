LASU Announces Appointment Of Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello As New VC

September 16, 2021 133

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the appointment of its ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

The university has been embroiled in crisis since the term of office of its former VC lapsed on January 11, 2021

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in January canceled a previous appointment procedure, in response to petitions.

The Governor a few months thereafter set up a 13-member governing council for the institution after the report of a special panel constituted to resolve the crisis that marred the process for the appointment of the varsity’s 9th vice-chancellor.

LASU on Thursday announced Olatunji-Bello as the new vice-chancellor.

Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 1985, where she obtained a BSc in Physiology.

She bagged her MSc. (Physiology) in 1987, from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She went on to obtain a Ph.D. in Physiology in 1998, after a six-month research training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in the US, 1994.

She rose from an assistant lecturer (1988 to 1991), lecturer II (1991 to1996), lecturer I (1996 to 1999), and senior lecturer (1999 to 2005) to become an associate professor (2005 to 2007) at the College of Medicine in UNILAG.

She is LASU College of Medicine’s first professor of physiology after joining the institution in October 2007.

She has held several professional and administrative roles at UNILAG and LASU. Prior to her appointment as the university’s first female deputy vice-chancellor, she was the first substantive head of the Department of Physiology at LASU.

She holds membership in several professional organizations and was the first female second vice president, Physiological Society of Nigeria (PSN), and the first vice president.

She is married to the Lagos state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, with 3 children.