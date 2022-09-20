LASTMA Begins Operations To Impound Illegally Parked Vehicles

40 trailers, trucks and tankers that were illegally parked under the flyovers between Costain and Iganmu have been impounded by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The enforcement operations were carried out immediately after the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order’ served on the truck owners, according to LASTMA General Manager Bolaji Oreagba.

Oreagba also stated that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging, as the majority of heavy duty vehicles had been removed prior to the start of the enforcement operations.

The Head of Operations, Mr Peter Gbedemeje stated that the cleanup exercise would be continuous and be extended to other parts of the State in order checkmate criminal activities across the State. pic.twitter.com/lOZyXeiX84 — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 19, 2022

According to a statement by LASTMA’s spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, “We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owner/drivers of these illegally parked trucks including other illegal workshops such as Iron benders, mechanics, food/Fruits vendors.”

He stated that the 40 impounded trailers were found in the Ijora, Costain, Breweries, and Ajegunle Park area of Iganmu, Lagos, near the Ijora Mobil Road.

The agency stated that the owners and drivers of the impounded trailers would face charges in court.

LASTMA also stated that the exercise would be ongoing and expanded to other parts of the state in order to halt criminal activity throughout the state.