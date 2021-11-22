LASTMA Announces Closure Of Marina Road For Blue Line Rail Project

November 22, 2021 55

The Marina road from Apongbon Bridge will be shut to motorists due to construction work on the Blue Line Rail Project in the state, this development was announced by the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

Many corporate organizations as well as the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are located on Marina road.

In a statement released on Sunday, by the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, titled “Traffic Advisory from LASTMA” stated that the closure of the road would commence on Monday.

The LASTMA boss however suggested alternative routes for motorists in the state.

“As part of the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail Project, there will be launching of the beam on November 22 on outer Marina road after descending from Apongbon Bridge.

“The construction starts from 10:00 a.m. and motorists are advised to plan their journey as a lane will be available for vehicular movement from Apongbon Bridge.

“In addition, motorists from Eko Bridge can also use Leventis inwards outer Marina road or motorists can make use of alternative routes such as 3rd Mainland Bridge or Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge to Leventis and connect their destinations.

“While we seek the support and cooperation of all road users, we apologise for any inconveniences this may cause,” he said.

The statement did not, however, state when the road will be reopened to motorists.