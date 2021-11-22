fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

LASTMA Announces Closure Of Marina Road For Blue Line Rail Project

November 22, 2021055
LASTMA Announces Closure Of Marina Road For Blue Line Rail Project

The Marina road from Apongbon Bridge will be shut to motorists due to construction work on the Blue Line Rail Project in the state, this development was announced by the Lagos State Government on Sunday.

Many corporate organizations as well as the headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are located on Marina road.

In a statement released on Sunday, by the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, titled “Traffic Advisory from LASTMA” stated that the closure of the road would commence on Monday.

The LASTMA boss however suggested alternative routes for motorists in the state.

Remove Fuel, Electricity Subsidies In Early 2022, IMF Tells Nigeria

“As part of the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail Project, there will be launching of the beam on November 22 on outer Marina road after descending from Apongbon Bridge.

“The construction starts from 10:00 a.m. and motorists are advised to plan their journey as a lane will be available for vehicular movement from Apongbon Bridge.

“In addition, motorists from Eko Bridge can also use Leventis inwards outer Marina road or motorists can make use of alternative routes such as 3rd Mainland Bridge or Oyingbo-Iddo-Carter Bridge to Leventis and connect their destinations.

“While we seek the support and cooperation of all road users, we apologise for any inconveniences this may cause,” he said.

The statement did not, however, state when the road will be reopened to motorists.

About Author

LASTMA Announces Closure Of Marina Road For Blue Line Rail Project
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Pencom Recovers ₦19.29B Unremitted Pensions COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
July 1, 20210466

PenCom Ready To Clear N100bn Pension Arrears Of Govt Retirees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is set to clear all the outstanding pension of Federal Government retirees worth N100 billion. PenCom in a statemen
Read More
Stocks BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
October 25, 20180324

Stocks Eye Sixth Day of Losses on Fears for Economic Growth, Company Profits

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks marked a sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday, oil prices slumped to two-month lows and Wall Street was tipped for a lower open after fres
Read More
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
May 26, 20210589

Nigerian Stock Market: Investors Lose N19.06bn, Maintaining Losing Momentum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian stock market continued on its losing streak, as the All-Share Index (ASI) falls by -0.08 percent and investors lost N19.06 billion. The equity
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.