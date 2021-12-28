Lassa Fever Killed 92 Persons in 2021 – NCDC

December 28, 2021 86

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that Lassa fever killed a total of 92 persons this year, 2021.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food, household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

NCDC Report

According to the latest NCDC Lassa fever situation report, 454 persons in 17 states have been infected by the disease in 2021.

The states affected include Edo (197), Ondo (159), Taraba (21), Ebonyi (18), Bauchi (18), Benue (8), Plateau (8), Kaduna (7), Enugu (5), Nasarawa (3), Kogi (3), FCT (2), Cross River (1), Imo (1), Anambra (1), Delta (1), and Abia (1).

“In week 50, the number of new confirmed cases is the same as reported in week 49, 2021 (10 cases). These were reported from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo and Ebonyi States,” the report reads.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 50, 2021, 92 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 20.3% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2020 (20.7%)

“In total for 2021, 17 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 66 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 83% are from Edo (43%), Ondo (35%) and Taraba (5%) States.

“The predominant age-group affected is 21-30 years (Range: <1 to 70 years, Median Age: 29 years). The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

“The number of suspected cases has decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2020.

“Two new healthcare workers affected in the reporting week 50.”