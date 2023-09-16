LASG To Close, Repair Third Mainland Bridge

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

On Friday, the Lagos State Government (LASG) stated that its Public Works Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing would carry out palliative repairs to the always-busy Third Mainland Bridge.

According to a statement issued by the state Ministry of Transportation’s Permanent Secretary, Abdulhafiz Toriola, the repairs would take place on two consecutive Sundays, September 17 and 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The statement explained that cars traveling from the Alapere/Ogudu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to Lagos Island would be diverted via the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, which connects Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

Similarly, cars traveling from Lagos Mainland via Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) to Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge would be rerouted to Murtala Muhammed Way to use Carter Bridge to connect Lagos Island.

See the full statement below:

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

PRESS RELEASE

LASG ANNOUNCES 2 SUNDAYS TRAFFIC DIVERSION ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE FOR PALLIATIVE WORKS

The Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has announced a palliative works to be carried out on the failed sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for Two consecutive Sundays commences from Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September, 2023, 7.00am to 7.00pm each Sunday.

The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

The palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimize inconveniences for motorists.

The following alternative routes have been made available for use during the rehabilitation works;

SCENE 1:

Motorists from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

SCENE 2:

Motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via 3rd Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to make use of Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

ADVISORY; Motorists are implored to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

E-signed;

Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation.

15th September, 2023.