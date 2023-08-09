LASG Temporarily Closes CMD Road, Access To Isheri-Olowora

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced the temporary closure of the entry to CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound lane while work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway continues.

Abdulahfiz Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, announced on Tuesday that the CMD entry would be blocked for three days beginning Wednesday, August 9, for the construction of the final wearing course.

Toriola also stated that the access route to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, via the pedestrian Bridge at Berger Bus Stop, will be closed for three days beginning Thursday, August 10.

However, it was reported that preliminary work would begin on Wednesday to allow for the repair of the remaining half of the carriageway’s outer lane.

See the full statement below:

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

PRESS RELEASE

LASG ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE ENTRANCE INTO CMD ROAD AND THE ACCESS ROAD TO ISHERI-OLOWORA ON THE SHAGAMU BOUND CARRIAGEWAY FOR 3 DAYS.

In line with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road, and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

According to the notification, the CMD entrance will be closed for 3 days for the laying of the final wearing course, commencing from Wednesday 9th August, 2023, while the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday 10th August, 2023 also for 3 days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, 9th August, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

The following traffic management plan has been earmarked for the duration of the construction works. From Thursday, 10th August, 2023, all traffic from the expressway en-route CMD Road will have these alternative routes;

Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

Motorists on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD road by Otedola Estate

For Motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.

E-signed

Engr. Abdulahfiz Toriola

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation.

8th August, 2023.