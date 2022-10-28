LASG Lauds Moores Energy For Rewarding Stellar Students

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State ministry of education, Abayomi Abolaji has applauded Moores Energy for ensuring quality education among children.

Speaking during a visit by CEO of Moores Energy, Bola Tom-Jones, in his office at Alausa, Lagos, Abolaji said education as a foundation, produce quality professional, and without quality professionals, the economy cannot grow.

“If we don’t have qualified professionals, how can our economy develop?

“Education as a foundation must be well-structured such that its effect will rub off on all other professions positively, so it is not a social responsibility alone but equally an economic responsibility.

“We know the government cannot do it all alone, we are not running away from that fact, so we welcome corporate organizations like Moore Energy, we even want individuals, but must be devoid of political undertone.”

She added that a 10-man committee has been set up to work in line with the company’s goal to ensure a successful event.

“For us, its a journey, and I’m so glad this vision has come to stay and we are having the support of the Lagos State ministry of education.

“We have inaugurated a 10-man committee which includes a former director from the ministry of education. For us, we want to give back to society and preserve our legacy.

“I am a product of public schools and a fellow chartered accountant today having worked for 23 years. And now we have decided that a decent percentage of our earnings will go to these students.

“I am so glad for the reception from the Lagos State government, and I’d like to especially thank the Permanent Secretary for the audience.” She concluded.

Tom-Jones also used the occasion to present an award to Abolaji and the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the Permanent Secretary.

Also present at the occasion was a brand ambassador of Moores Energy, Victor Ikpeba.