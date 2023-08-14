LASG Extends Closure Of CMD Road To August 20

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has announced an eight-day extension of construction work at the CMD Road entry to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, until August 20, 2023.

According to Abdulahfiz Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, in a statement on Sunday, this is in line with the existing temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the Federal Government’s ongoing project.

Temporary closure

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that state government on August 8 announced the temporary closure of the entry to CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound lane while work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway continues.

Toriola had said that the CMD entry would be blocked for three days beginning August 9 for the construction of the final wearing course.

He also stated that the access route to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, via the pedestrian Bridge at Berger Bus Stop, will be closed for three days beginning Thursday, August 10.

The roads were supposed to be closed for only 3 days.

The government’s full statement:

LASG EXTENDS THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF THE ENTRANCE INTO CMD ROAD BY 8 DAYS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF RETAINING WALL.

In line with the existing temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road, and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the ongoing project by the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government has announced an extension of the construction at the CBD entrance from 12th August, 2023 to 20th August, 2023, an additional 8 days.

According to the notification, the extension of the temporary closure was necessary to allow; the casting of the retaining wall, facilitate the run-off discharge point, remove the old ring culvert, install precast culvert, and resurface the section worked upon with asphalt.

The traffic management plan already in use will continue with the alternative routes;

i. Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD road by Otedola Estate

iii. For Motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with the Traffic Management Personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.

E-signed;

Engr. Abdulahfiz Toriola,

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Transportation.

13th August, 2023.