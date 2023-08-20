LASG Declares Monday Public Holiday For Public Servants

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has proclaimed Monday a holiday in observance of Year 2023 Isese Day (Tradition Day), which falls on August 20, 2023.

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service in Lagos State, confirmed this in a statement.

The statement read: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a work-free day for public servants in the state.

“Work will, therefore, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined to take note of the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.”