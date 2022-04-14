LASEPA, NBC Collaborate To End Plastic Pollution

April 14, 2022 88

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has partnered with the Nigeria Bottling Company (NBC) to end plastic pollution across the state.

The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, made this known via a statement on Wednesday.

Fasawe said this when she received the donation of 200 multiple-use bottles from NBC on behalf of the agency in Ikeja, adding that the fight against plastic pollution is a collective responsibility.

She said, “I appreciate the gesture by NBC, makers of Coca-Cola, for supporting the agency’s initiative to tackle plastic pollution by donating 200 multiple-use bottles.

“There is a need to encourage reusable materials as well as promote recycling and turning waste into wealth. Recyclers can come and partner with us in the fight against plastic pollution, these plastics are raw materials and can be recycled into new useful products in exchange for cash rewards.

“Several initiatives and measures have been introduced to curb single-use plastics in the state, therefore, all hands must be on the deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry and drastic reduction in avoidable loss of lives caused by polluted environment.”

Amaka Onyemelukwe, the Director of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability for Coca-Cola Nigeria said that the organization is willing to partner with the LASEPA on recycling.

“It is our commitment that we will ensure that bottles are recycling-friendly as this creates better values and can be recycled into another. We are going to move with other stakeholders and LASEPA has demonstrated to be a great environmentally-friendly organisation.

“The bottles you see here today are our own little contributions to the re-use pillar that the General Manager is championing because we want each and everyone at the LASEPA team to have reusable bottles and the re-use pillar will be a reality,” she said.