LaPRIGA Attracts 120 Entries For 2022 Awards

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) recorded 120 entries for the upcoming Lagos Public Relations Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) scheduled for 2nd December 2022.

The high-profile event will be held at The Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Chido Nwakanma, Selection Committee chairman of the event, disclosed the entry figures at a press briefing by the Lagos chapter of the NIPR.

Nwakanma said the number of entries is the highest in the seven-year history of the awards scheme.

The Lapriga Selection Committee believes that the higher number of entries represents an increased interest in and credibility of Lapriga with public relations professionals in Lagos.

He added that a contributing factor is an increase of seven in the number of categories and enhanced criteria.

Entries received for the agency of the year (2), the best in storytelling (6), best in crisis and risk communication (3), best in corporate social responsibility (5), entertainment PR (3), and hospitality PR (1).

Entries also came in for the best use of research and measurement (18), the best in technology PR (3), the best innovation in PR (2), and the best supporter of PR (5).

Other categories include corporate communications professional of the year (3), digital and social media agency of the year (1), distinguished PR academic (18), excellence in community relations (2), excellence in internal communication (3), most influential PR practitioner of the year (6), best in public affairs (4), PR journalist of the year (6), public relations practitioner of the year (8) and rising public relations practitioner of the year (13).

Lagos NIPR has invited its members to vote for winners in five categories. These are the agency of the year, corporate communications professional of the year, the best innovation in public relations, and rising PR professional of the year.

Voting will start from Thursday, 24 November 2022, to Sunday, 27 November 2022 via an online platform.