Laos-Ibadan Expressway: FRSC Urges Motorists To Use Alternative Routes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recommended motorists to take alternate routes as the Lagos-Ibadan expressway remains congested.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC’s public education officer, said in a statement on Sunday that motorists heading into and out of Lagos should consider routes like as Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos-bound cars.

He asked others, especially Ibadan-bound vehicles, to use the Sagamu junction to get to Abeokuta.

According to Kazeem, the gridlock was exacerbated by a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) involving a loaded tanker that occurred in the early hours of Sunday under the Ibafo pedestrian bridge on the expressway’s outer Lagos stretch.

While ensuring that the FRSC and other relevant agencies were on top of the situation, Kazeem stated that the cargo from the sunk ship had been successfully trans-loaded into another vessel.

He went on to say that the Ogun State Fire Service has proceeded to refill their water tank.

“Unfortunately, some inpatient drivers who choose to drive against the flow of traffic from all available exit points have done so, thereby causing traffic jams not only for the outward Lagos section where the RTC occurred alone but also, the inward Lagos section as well,” Kazeem said.

“All road users going into and out of Lagos are therefore advised to explore alternative routes, such as Ikorodu through Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, and Epe for Lagos-bound vehicles. Some may choose Abeokuta through the Sagamu interchange as well. And vice versa for Ibadan-bound vehicles.”