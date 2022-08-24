Lamborghini To Unveil Hybrid Cars, First Electric Car In 2024

Lamborghini’s CEO on Tuesday said that the company has already pre-sold the entire production run until early 2024, indicating that luxury goods appear unaffected by global economic uncertainty.

According to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the Volkswagen subsidiary is experiencing “high demand” and has an order book covering the next 18 months.

Despite the global financial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wealthy customers are flocking to the brand.

“We have more and more stepping into Lamborghini. Because they trust the brand, they see how beautiful the cars are, how (high) performing they are,” Winkelmann said.

He added that the global economy only needs to “stay a little stable” for this to continue.

Long order times are also the result of a component shortage, particularly chips required for new electric vehicles.

Lamborghini intends to release a hybrid version of each of its models by 2024, as well as the first fully electric Lamborghini in the second half of the decade.

This is “a lot in just two years” and the company is doing “as much as we can, as fast as we can to keep all the things updated and rolling in a positive way”, Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history in early August, with record sales and profits.

The carmaker’s operating margin increased to 32%, while operating profit increased to 425 million euros on 5,090 vehicles sold.

Another luxury automaker Ferrari also reported record second-quarter results and raised its annual forecast, with orders at record levels.

Despite the uncertain economic environment, the world’s largest luxury consumer goods group, LVMH, reported a rise in sales and profits in the first half of the year in late July.