LAMATA Warns Public To Debunk Report On Plans To Employ 50 Drivers

January 8, 2022054
The management of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has discredited false the report making the rounds that it has commenced the process to employ 50 drivers.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, LAMATA, Mr Kola Ojelabi, who debunked the report in a statement, warned members of the public not to fall victim to scammers.

He recalled that a report had gone viral on social media urging members of the public to apply for the job. The job description is Mini Bus (Korope), two days on, one day off N50,000 per month for a start, 6 am to 9:00 pm.

While the requirements were: Applicants must have valid Driver’s License, have valid LASRI and 2 passport photographs

The report stated that the interview is expected to start from Monday 10 to Friday, January 15, 2021, commencing from 9:00 am to 2. pm daily. 

It listed the venue to be Methodist Church Nigeria (Hall).4, Fakorede Street, Somolu, Lagos.

The contact persons and mobile numbers are: Bidemi 08029220903 and Lekan 08035635109.

LAMATA caveat emptor

Ojelabi, in a swift reaction, stated: “It comes to the notice of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) that some persons are using the name of our organisation for the recruitment of drivers for Mini Buses.

“The public is hereby notified that LAMATA is not a transport operating company and therefore does not need to recruit drivers for transport operations.

As an agency of Lagos State Government, our role is to plan transport projects as detailed in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), implement, regulate and franchise public transport operations.

“Members of the public are therefore cautioned not to fall prey to scammers.”

