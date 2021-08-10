Lalong Meets French Investors On Boosting Potato Production

August 10, 2021 186

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has stated that his administration is ready to partner with France in potato production and value chain development.

The Plateau State Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, in a statement, disclosed that Governor Lalong and Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, held talks with French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquier,and potential investors from France on investment in potato production and value chain development.

In April, the Plateau State Governor had pledged to alleviate 5,000 youths from economic hardship before the end of 2021 through various agricultural policies.

Referencing his principal’s comment, Macham stated that the Plateau Investment and Economic Summit billed for September, will further open up the economic potentials of the state and attract investors to establish their businesses in the state, thereby giving residents of the state job opportunities.

The Governor expressed optimism that his previous visit to the ambassador in January to discuss the immense opportunities that abound in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism and education, has started producing results.

He lauded the ambassador for making the trip by investors to assess the investment opportunities in Plateau State possible despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 restrictions.

The ambassador gave Lalong assurance that the French investors were in the country specifically to seek opportunities in agricultural opportunities in potato farming, preservation, and marketing.

He added that they would also assess investment opportunities of exotic crops and flowers in high demand globally, and the arrangement would benefit all parties.