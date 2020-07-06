Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, members of his family, his close aides have all tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time.

The governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that Governor Lalong and his household took another test as a result of the recent cases recorded within his cabinet, such as a commissioner and his Chief of Staff testing positive for the disease.

Macham noted that the governor and members of his family subjected themselves to another test on Saturday, having taken the test earlier in April which all turned out negative.

In his reaction, Governor Lalong said, “I have continued to encourage people to subject themselves to COVID-19 test which is very important for us to determine the magnitude of the disease and level of the spread, in order to curb the further spread and treat people before they get to critical stages.

“Submitting myself and family to another test was, therefore, necessary as part of leadership by example and also responding to the recent cases of one of my commissioners and Chief of Staff who were confirmed positive.”

The governor, who reiterated that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, advised the people to always take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others.

According to him, this can be achieved by adhering to the guidelines put in place to fight the disease such as the mandatory use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing, and use of sanitisers.

Governor Lalong revealed that so far, the testing capacity in Plateau has increased as more people were being tested daily at the NVRI Laboratory in Vom and the TB Reference Laboratory at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

He added that efforts were being made to have the testing also conducted at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, stressing that about 6,000 people have been tested in the state as of July 5.

The governor, therefore, directed continued enforcement of compliance to COVID-19 guidelines, particularly in public places, warning that violators would be sanctioned accordingly.

He also warned against stigmatising infected persons, insisting that unless the disease was demystified, it would be difficult to overcome.

Source: Channels TV