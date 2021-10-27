Lalong Accuses Politicians Of Fueling Crisis In Plateau State

October 27, 2021 129

Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State and the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, accused politicians of fuelling the crisis in the state (Plateau).

The Plateau Governor made this on Tuesday during Day Two of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja where participants had gathered to discuss Nigeia’s security, education and politics.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Spent N123.73bn on Petrol Subsidy In September

State Police

Lalong revealed that the Governors of the 19 Northern states are in full support of the creation of state police to tackle the numerous security challenges facing their domain.

He noted that Plateau has long been known as a state of peace and tourism before some political actors started creating problems in the state.

“Plateau is codenamed the home of peace and tourism. Then all of a sudden, what happened? I will say also that part of it is the role of political actors,” he said.

“You see people bringing issues like ethnicity, religion-dominated issues, and so we were now beginning to see ourselves as enemies.

“If I am a Christian, I don’t want a Moslem to come near me or I belong to this tribe, I don’t want that tribe to come in.”

Crisis

The Plateau Governor while speaking faulted successive administrations in the state for taking advantage of the situation, instead of finding a way to bridge the gap.

He believes the issue resulted in the killings of several people in the state, noting that the situation made the state government make some recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He lamented that as part of some measures in tackling religious and ethnic violence, some state governors would use resources at their disposal to acquire some technological equipment, which may end up not being used.