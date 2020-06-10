Lallana Agrees to Extend Liverpool Contract Till End of Season

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has agreed to extend his deal with the club until the end of the season.

England international Lallana, 32, was set to leave on a free transfer when his contract runs out on 30 June.

The 2019-20 season will restart on 17 June after a 100-day break because of the coronavirus pandemic and Lallana will now leave when the season ends.

“I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family,” said Lallana.

“I feel in my time at Liverpool I’ve always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I’ve made. I think this one fits into that category as well, so I’m buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people.”

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are on the verge of claiming their first league title in 30 years.

Their first match back after the top-flight restart is at Everton on 21 June, with their last game scheduled to be a way to Newcastle United on 26 July.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said it was “not possible” to find words to describe Lallana’s contribution since he took charge and welcomed the chance to give the former Southampton midfielder a “farewell he deserves so much”.

“I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him, this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it,” said Klopp.

