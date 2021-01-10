January 10, 2021 21

Due to Spain’s heaviest snowfall in decades Atletico Madrid’s game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, LaLiga announced that the game will postponed.

“With the exceptional situation due to the storm over a large part of the peninsular which has forced the Madrid-Barajas airport to close for the day, and the impossibility of providing a pitch in ideal conditions LaLiga, after discussions with the two clubs, has postponed the game”, the federation said.

The fixture was scheduled for 1515 GMT at the Spanish league leaders’ Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

A new date for the encounter will be published in the coming days, LaLiga’s statement added.

Athletic were unable to land in Madrid because of the extreme weather brought by Storm Filomena on Friday and had to return to Bilbao early in the evening.

The blizzards have caused chaos in Spain, with the capital’s airport closed, hundreds of motorists stranded, and more snow forecast Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico lead the table by two points from city rivals Real with two games in hand.

Our fixture 🆚 @Athletic_en has been postponed due to the winter snow in Spain. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 9, 2021

🛬 The airplane carrying the #AthleticClub squad has returned to Bilbao after being unable to land in Madrid due to a snow storm.



ℹ️ In contact with @LaLigaEN and @atletienglish to decide what will happen with the match scheduled for tomorrow👇https://t.co/7EZXjolZrj — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 8, 2021