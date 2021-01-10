fbpx
LaLiga: Heavy Snowfall In Spain Halts Madrid VS Bilbao March

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

LaLiga: Heavy Snowfall In Spain Halts Madrid VS Bilbao March

January 10, 2021021

Due to Spain’s heaviest snowfall in decades Atletico Madrid’s game against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, LaLiga announced that the game will postponed.

“With the exceptional situation due to the storm over a large part of the peninsular which has forced the Madrid-Barajas airport to close for the day, and the impossibility of providing a pitch in ideal conditions LaLiga, after discussions with the two clubs, has postponed the game”, the federation said.

The fixture was scheduled for 1515 GMT at the Spanish league leaders’ Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

A new date for the encounter will be published in the coming days, LaLiga’s statement added.

Athletic were unable to land in Madrid because of the extreme weather brought by Storm Filomena on Friday and had to return to Bilbao early in the evening.

READ ALSO: Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Sowore, 4 Others

The blizzards have caused chaos in Spain, with the capital’s airport closed, hundreds of motorists stranded, and more snow forecast Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico lead the table by two points from city rivals Real with two games in hand.

About Author

LaLiga: Heavy Snowfall In Spain Halts Madrid VS Bilbao March
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 9, 2014019

Cameroon Resolves World Cup Bonus Row

Cameroon national team coach, Volker Finke, has invalidated reports that his side were pulling out of the World Cup in a row over bonus payments. A report in France’s L’Equipe on Sunday ha
Read More
Copa America NEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 4, 2019040

Copa Ameica: Peru Scalps Chile to Reach Final against Host Brazil

Peru advanced to the final of the Copa America and a date with hosts Brazil after beating double defending champions Chile 3-0 on Wednesday. Chile were outclassed by a quick and eager Peru side, who l
Read More
Hajj COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 23, 20200119

Saudi Arabia Excludes International Pilgrims From Hajj Due To COVID-19

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced it would hold a “very limited” hajj this year, excluding international travelers. Only pilgrims already in the kingdom will be allowed to perform the annual ritual as
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon