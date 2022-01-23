Lala, 6 Other Nollywood Stars Who Bagged Degree From UNILAG

January 23, 2022 140

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Nollywood actor Muyideen Oladapo, who’s popularly known as Lala, secured a Master’s Degree from the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The thespian made his way to the tertiary institution for his latest degree five years after completing his Bachelor’s programme at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Expressing his gratitude to God for the newly-achieved milestone, Lala said even though there were distractions that could have successfully distracted him from earning the Master’s Degree, he endured them all to make his dream a reality.

He, therefore, described his second degree as “a stepping stone for him to greater achievements” as he promised himself to stop at nothing to attain the highest level of education.

With stakeholders in the Nollywood industry thronging UNILAG to not only film but to also secure academic excellence, it is undeniable that the prestigious citadel of learning serves the entertainment sector as one of the oldest, brightest and reputable citadel of learning that produces stars.

And as one may be aware, Lala is not the only Nollywood star who defied all odds to be an alumnus of UNILAG. It is in this light that BizWatch Nigeria presents below other actors, who bagged a degree from the federal-owned tertiary institution.

RMD

Popular renowned actor Mofe Damijo also known as RMD is a Nigerian actor, writer, producer and former journalist before he went back to school to study Law at the University of Lagos and graduated in 2004.

Joke Silva

Beautiful and Respected actress and wife of veteran actor Olu Jacobs is a Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She began her career in film in the early 1990s, went back to school where she bagged a degree in English language in UNILAG.

Kanayo O Kanayo

Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo o Kanayo. The veteran actor made his debut film appearance in ‘Living in Bondage’ went back to school and studied philosophy at the University of Lagos.

Stella Damascus

Stella Damascus is a Nigerian actress and singer. She started her career in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a singer at Klink Studios, Lagos. She studied theatre art at UNILAG.

Chika Ike

Chika Ike is a Nigerian actress, television personality, producer and businesswoman. She proceeded to attain a degree in Human Kinetics and Health Education.

Kemi Lala Akindoju

Lastly, Kemi Lala Akindoju is one of the most talented actresses. She won an African Magic Trailblazer award for her role in the film adaptation of Dazzling Mirage. The talented actress studied insurance at the University of Lagos.

This article was written by Feyisayo Okunsanya.