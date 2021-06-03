fbpx
Lai Mohammed Tackles Twitter For Deleting Buhari’s Post

June 3, 2021079
Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture tackled the US media giant, Twitter, saying its mission in Nigeria is suspicious.

Mohammed’s comments came after Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet where he issued a threat to trouble makers in the country while making reference to Nigeria’s civil war.

Twitter, while defending its action said Buhari’s tweet violated its rules.

READ ALSO: Twitter Deletes President Buhari’s Tweet

Mohammed while briefing State House reporters at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday in Abuja, accused Twitter of ignoring inciting tweets by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), and others, adding that Nigeria would not be fooled.

“We have a country to rule and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is very suspect, they have an agenda,” he said.

“The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious. Has Twitter deleted the violent tweets that Nnamdi Kanu has been sending? Has it?

“The same Twitter during the ENDSARS protests that were funding ENDSARS protesters, it was the first to close the account of the former president of the US, Trump.

“And you see when people were burning police stations and killing policemen in Nigeria during ENDSARS, for Twitter, it was about the right to protest. But when a similar thing happened on the Capitol, it became insurrection.”

The minister also asked what rule of Twitter Buhari violated to warrant his tweet to be deleted, wondering why previous tweets on #EndSARS protests were taken out.

Mohammed added, “Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr. President, anywhere in the world feels very bad and concern about a situation, he is free to express such views. Now, we should stop comparing apples with oranges.

“If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed. Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members, to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centers, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr. President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

“We are the ones guilty of double standards. I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed.

“By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.”

Adepeju Aina
Adepeju Aina

