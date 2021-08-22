fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Lai Mohammed Says FG Not Prosecuting Insurgents In Line With Global Best Practices

August 22, 20210204
Lai Mohammed Says FG Not Prosecuting Insurgents In Line With Global Best Practices

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says contrary to the misleading report attributed to him, repentant insurgents can be prosecuted.

The minister, who spoke in Washington DC. on Saturday, said he was misrepresented in the report claiming “the decision of the Federal Government not to prosecute repentant insurgents was in line with global best practice”

The minister reiterated his position that the call for the shooting of the repentant insurgents without profiling and prosecution was against best global practice.

The minister said his words were unambiguous and repeated what he said in the report.

READ ALSO: Sultan Coronation Plan In Edo State Misunderstood, Says Shuwa Arabs Leader

“I personally spoke to the military authority before I left Nigeria and they said what they were doing is what the global practice dictates about soldiers that surrendered that should be treated as prisoners of war.

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war.

“What the military is doing is that, when they surrender, they profile them to ensure that they are genuine and reintegrate them into the society,’’ he said.

He reiterated his position that the fact that the country was witnessing insurgents submitting in droves calls for the commendation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for their doggedness.

NAN

About Author

Lai Mohammed Says FG Not Prosecuting Insurgents In Line With Global Best Practices
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 17, 201511304

“Increased Food Index Dragged Inflation Up By 8.5 per cent In March” – NBS Reveals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on Thursday,  April 17, released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which shows that inflation leaped by 8.5 per cent (y
Read More
August 6, 20140184

US Surveillance Flights Locate Missing Girls In Northeast

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram US surveillance planes are said to have located a large group of girls held together in remote locations of Northeastern Nigeria. According to the surveilla
Read More
March 16, 20157133

Court Declares Restriction Of Movement During Lagos State’s Environmental Sanitation Illegal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court in Lagos has declared the restriction of citizens’ movement during the monthly Lagos enviromental sanitation exercise as unlawful and h
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.