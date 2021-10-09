fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Lai Mohammed Says Buhari More Tolerant, Understanding Leader

October 9, 2021071
Lai Mohammed Says Incendiary Comments Of Leaders Could Set Nigeria On Fire

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he is “yet to see a leader as patient, tolerant and understanding as President Muhammadu Buhari,” especially in the running of affairs of the country.

The minister stated this on Friday in Abuja when he received a delegation from African Union Development Agency–NEPAP and Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The team is carrying out the second peer review of Nigeria as well as the country’s self-assessment report and validation.

The minister noted that with the kind of challenges the country had faced in the past six years, it could only take the tolerance, wisdom and peculiar governance style of the president for the nation to move forward.

“The kind of challenges we faced in the last six years would challenge the most resourceful person. This is a country of about 200 million people, over 500 ethnic groups and tongues and people with different aspirations, religions and beliefs.

“Running a country like Nigeria is like running a mini-continent and this is why I want to salute the tolerance, wisdom and peculiar governance style of Mr President,” he said.

The minister added: “I say this because in the last six years, I have been attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings. The president will, on any issue, listen to the submissions of all the 43 ministers if they want to make contributions to any issue without betraying where he stands on the matter.

“Even when we know that some of our colleagues are not making so much sense on a topic, the president will listen attentively and will say thank you at the end of the contributions.

READ ALSO: 2022 Proposed Budget: Revenue Estimates, Expenditure, Deficit

“I believe that it is his background and experience that moulded him that way and till date, you cannot see any minister that will say his view was never heard. No matter how pedestal it might be, the president will listen.”

The minister explained that when the government took over in 2015, it faced the challenge of insurgency as the Boko Haram terrorists had taken over most parts of the North-East region.

He said the administration also met an economy that had virtually collapsed while the oil price was down from $120 per barrel to about $30 per barrel.

The minister said the critical infrastructure of the nation had also collapsed with little or no budget to fund them when the Buhari government took over in 2015.

Six years down the lane, Mohammed said Boko Haram had been decimated and their members were surrendering in droves while the government is winning the war against banditry and other forms of insecurity.

NAN

About Author

Lai Mohammed Says Buhari More Tolerant, Understanding Leader
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 28, 20140169

Students’ Abduction: Women To Protest In Abuja On Wednesday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram On Wednesday,April 30, women all over the country would converge at the nation’s capital, Abuja, in red attire to stage a million women protest march
Read More
Return of the Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 16, 20200234

Lawan Lauds Military, Security Agencies for Return of Argungu Festival

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has described the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies as heroes that deserve credit
Read More
August 21, 20130170

Shoprite Plans Over 600 Stores In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shoprite Holdings, South Africa’s largest retailer, is planning on having 600 to 800 stores in Nigeria in the near future, as the group pushes into the cont
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.