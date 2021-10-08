Lai Mohammed Defends Malami’s Position On Emergency Rule in Anambra

October 8, 2021 125

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has backed the position of the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on the likelihood of a declaration of a state of emergency in Anambra.

There has been a rise in the number of attacks by gunmen in recent months in the state, which has resulted in the killing and destruction of property.

Malami who spoke with reporters on Wednesday stated that the declaration of a state of emergency would ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state holds.

This proposal has, however, been criticized, with the Anambra government alleging that it is intended to destabilize the state.

In a chat with NAN on Thursday, Mohammed said Malami’s position is an effort to avert a “constitutional crisis” in the state.

“In the last couple of weeks, IPOB had imposed sit-at-home on the citizens. They did not allow people to go to schools, markets and there are also high profile killings,” the minister said.

“The AGF said yesterday that the government will do whatever it takes to restore law and order in Anambra and the entire south-east to ensure that symbols and pillars of democracy are not tampered with.

“The forthcoming election in the state is one of the pillars of democracy. Those who are criticising the AGF on this, have they thought for one minute what will happen if the election does not take place in Anambra state on November 6?

“They should bear in mind that under our constitution, a governor cannot spend an extra day beyond the mandate of four years. What will happen will be a constitutional crisis of immense proportion.”

The minister also faulted those criticising the federal government for not

declaring a state of emergency in some troubled north-western states.

“You do not compare apples with oranges. The bandits in Katsina do not want to leave Nigeria,” he said.

“They do not want to declare their own republic and they are not saying there will be no elections. They are primarily criminals.

“It is a disingenuous argument to say that they have killed more people in Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna than they killed in Anambra.”