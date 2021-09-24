fbpx

Lai Mohammed Defends Buhari’s Borrowing

September 24, 20210140
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the loans taken by the Federal Government were chanelled into a “long” list of projects undertaken by the government.

He said this while touching on the destruction of telecommunication and power infrastructure, in Maiduguri, Borno capital.

Listing the projects that demanded the need for borrowing, Mohammed said, “Today, we have new airport terminals in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Itakpe-Warri rail line that was abandoned for decades is running.

“We have well over 13,000km of federal roads under repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction and there is a road project in every state.

“Today, we have started the countdown to when the 2nd Niger Bridge, which successive administrations have built only on paper, will be completed.

“The list of projects we are handling with the loans we obtained is long.”

Referring to the previous administration, Mohammed said that infrastructural projects were only attended to “on paper”.

The minister also took a swipe at critics of the current administration’s loan leanings, noting their propensity to “play politics with everything”.

He said, “in their time, they claimed to have spent billions of Naira in building infrastructure, but as one can see, their infrastructure projects were only on paper.

“Today, we are still saddled with looking for resources to build the same infrastructure for which they claimed to have allocated huge resources.

“We will not be deterred by the antics of those who believe they can play politics with everything.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

