Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, has stated that the general election will not be postponed or canceled due to insecurity.

He stated that nothing has changed the election schedule.

According to him, security agencies have assured the nation of a peaceful election environment.

Mohammed, who made the clarifications in his opening remarks at the 17th Edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard in Abuja, faulted an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner for raising a red flag on the poll.

He stated that there was no cause for concern.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agenciesto ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that INEC warned that the upcoming 2023 general election could be canceled if insecurity in Nigeria does not improve.