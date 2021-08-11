Lai: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases At NYSC Camps Misrepresented

August 11, 2021 105

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the number of reported COVID-19 cases at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country is misrepresented.

Over 109 prospective corps members had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, a report the scheme said is “misleading”.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, stated that “there is no COVID-19 positive corps member in any of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide”.

Contrary to this claim, no fewer than 35 cases have been recorded at the Ogun state orientation camp and while 20 cases were confirmed Kano state orientation camp.

Reacting to the development the minister stated that more positive cases will be confirmed should more tests be conducted.

He noted that consistent testing and non-compliance to non-pharmaceutical interventions are reasons behind the rising cases of infection across the camps.

“Two things are responsible for the high cases of pandemic reported at the National Youth Service Corps camps,” Mohammed said.

“One is because of consistent testing that has been taking place in the camps. The truth of the matter is that if we ramp up testing today, there will be more cases.

“Second reason for the high cases is that people have actually let down their guards. We are no longer obeying non-pharmaceutical interventions such as washing of hands regularly with soap and water or sanitising of hands when that (washing of hand) is not available.”

Lai Mohammed stated that Nigerians have let their guards down despite the rise in the number of cases certifying that the country is experiencing a third wave.

“If over 4.2 million people have been lost to the virus worldwide and it is not abating. So we need to take more seriousness on the protocols around COVID-19 especially on non-pharmaceutical interventions,” he said.

“Some countries are even having the 4th and the 5th waves. It is not unique to Nigeria. Because when you look at the wave, like last Saturday it was 1000 plus and now going to 18000 cases in Nigeria.

“In the last four weeks in particular, we have witnessed so much increase even globally. So far, we are witnessing almost four million every week globally and from daily cases of about 540,000, we are now witnessing 570,000 daily worldwide.

“So really, Nigeria is already in the third wave and this case has been compounded by Delta variant. And we have identified the Delta variant in several states in Nigeria also.

“The Delta variant is about 60 times more potent than the wide COVID II. And it is very virulent, deadly and more easily transmissible.

“It appears that while the normal variant will take about seven days to manifest, the delta variant manifests within two days of being infected.

“So, it is a real challenge for us. But the PSC is not resting on its oars to ensure that they give out necessary directive to national response team to tackle this virus.”

The minister also said Nigeria is not seeking donations to procure COVID vaccines.