Lagosians Stranded As BRT Suspends Operations Over Passenger’s Death

March 8, 2022036
Commuters in Lagos on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, were left stranded at different Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals across the state, as the service was suspected to have suspended its operations.

The lifeless body of Bamise Ayanwole, a 22-year-old lady who was declared missing last weekend, had been found, and a report has it that the circumstances surrounding the death of the lady were why BRT buses were not seen in sight.

A visit to the Ikorodu BRT terminal, exposed how BRT vehicles were not at the terminal to convey passengers to their various destinations.

An official of Primero, who preferred anonymity, however, confirmed that the operations of the BRT had been temporarily suspended across the state owing to the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Bamise.

But he assured the commuters that the issue was being handled by the state government and services would be restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had commiserated with the family of the deceased, as he promised to secure justice for her.

A statement from the governor, read: “Dear Lagosians, the life of every citizen of the state matters to us, and we do not take the security of our people for granted.

“We will therefore leave no stone unturned in the investigation and arrest of everyone found culpable in the kidnap and death of Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

“The driver of the BRT bus involved in this unfortunate incident has been arrested, and Lagos Bus Service Ltd have been directed to cooperate with security agencies in their investigations so that the full weight of the law is brought down on all involved in this ugly incident.

“To Oluwabamise’s family and loved ones, my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time, may the Almighty God console you.

“I hereby give you my word that JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED. To fellow Lagosians, I assure you that I am following all the investigations closely, and will ensure that Oluwabamise gets the justice she deserves.

“I also assure you all that the BRT services remain safe, despite this condemnable act. Once again, my sincere condolences to the Ayanwola family.”

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

