Lagosians Lament Vehicles Scarcity As Petrol Shortage Bites Harder

March 2, 2022 112

Many Lagosians have begun to express their discomfort to the lingering fuel scarcity nationwide, which has lasted more than three weeks.

The fuel scarcity, which first started due to the importation of almost 200 million litres of contaminated commodity, is causing Lagosians unbearable pains, as many of them now trek long distances, or wait at the bus stops for hours before getting commercial vehicles to convey them to their destinations.

Olayemi Lukman, a plumber, who spoke to BizWatch Nigeria on his experiences in the past few days, said it has become a daily routine to trek a long distance whenever he’s returning from work.

“I live in the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State, and I won’t lie to you, I have been trekking from either Ogba or Agege due to either non-availability of vehicle, traffic, or alarming transport fare. It is no longer funny, but my family has to eat and be fine regardless of the situation,” he stated.

Like Lukman, a commuter in the state, who preferred anonymity, lamented that the traffic long queues at filling stations are causing, is agonistic.

“I work at Falomo in Ikoyi, and almost every day for over two weeks now, I experience serious traffic when I am going to the office, and returning home. It is no longer funny.

“And this is because there are filling stations on both sides of the roads. Motorists, black-market operators, and others would park their vehicles, and jostle relentlessly to secure petrol.

“Sadly, you can’t blame these people because most likely, the commodity is what aids their workabilities,” she stated.

Meanwhile, contrary to popular opinion that the imported adulterated petrol is responsible for the continued scarcity of the commodity, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) had clarified that subsidy is the cause.

“I was in touch with the top management of the relevant organisations and I am aware of the amount of work and pressure that have gone into this.

“But let me say this, fuel scarcity is just a mere symptom, subsidy is the main disease,” the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya-Orji was quoted as saying.