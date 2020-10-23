Lagosians Discover COVID-19 Palliatives Stored in a Warehouse in Amuwo

October 23, 2020 32

Scores of Lagosians have broken into a warehouse in the Amuwo area of Lagos State where COVID-19 palliatives were being stored.

Viral videos on social media on Thursday showed people packing out bags and cartons of the palliatives which were ought to have been shared by the government to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Also spotted in one of the videos, was a van belonging to a joint Internal Security Operational platform, OP MESA, and people loading the vehicle with the palliatives.

Elated by their finds, many took to social media to share pictures and videos of the loot, as several others slammed the government for ‘hoarding for months’ what could have helped Nigerians cope through the hard times of the pandemic.

In a swift reaction, however, the state government debunked reports that the palliatives had been stored in there for months.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, in a tweet described the comments as ‘falsehood and inciting’.

“The government didn’t lock the food packs in. They’re in warehouse for distribution,” he said.

According to him, the governor only received the palliatives on September 22, less than a month ago.

Akosile further explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu had used his personal and state resources to get food palliatives for vulnerable Lagosians even before the contributions from the Coalition Against COVID (CA-COVID).

May I quickly add that the palliatives were received by Governor @jidesanwoolu on the 22nd September, less than a month ago. EndSARS protests is more than 2 two weeks now. — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) October 22, 2020

#NIGERIAPREVAILS our leaders are heartless and got no conscience, covid 19 palliatives meant for masses been stored for months pic.twitter.com/sqkOFwzyGn — Bryto1 (@brytoblaze) October 22, 2020

what did You keep these COVID-19 palliatives for while People died starving then?! this is just pure wickedness! 😡#NIGERIAPREVAILS #Buhariisdead #CongoIsBleeding



Zamfara Arewa CESC Yoruba North Nnamdi Kanu Oba of Lagos Tribal Hausa Africa Seyi Tinubu Ikoyi Warri Prison Ghana pic.twitter.com/IDqYC7xuGC — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 22, 2020

This is coming amid the chaos, series of destruction and looting that has occurred in many areas of the state.

Major malls, shops, businesses and even vehicles have been burnt down – part of an aftermath of shootings that occurred on Tuesday at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos.

Peaceful protesters had gathered despite a curfew imposed to end spiralling protests over police brutality and deep-rooted social grievances.

At the Lekki Toll Gate which has been one of the major converging points, peaceful and unarmed protesters, however, defied the curfew and stayed put, hours after it was to have commenced.

The situation took a turn for the worse around 7:00 pm when the security operatives stormed the area and started shooting sporadically.

“It wasn’t to drive us away, it was to kills us,” one of the protesters who said he saw the armed soldiers, told Channels Television.

According to Amnesty International, at least 12 people were killed in the deadly shooting.

Source: Channels TV