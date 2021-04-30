fbpx
Lagos Transitions To Digital Terrestial TV

April 30, 2021
The Federal Government has launched the switch on digital terrestrial broadcasting television signal in Lagos State.

Speaking at the launch of Digital Switchover in Lagos on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this the analogue television signals will no longer be available by December 2022.

The event marked the beginning of the second phase of the DSO rollout which began in Jos, Plateau State, on 30 April 2016. Other cities where the DSO had been rolled out include Ilorin, Kaduna, Osogbo and Abuja.

“This may look like a daunting task. Indeed, it is. But the fact that we are here in Lagos today is a testimony to our resilience and determination to ensure the success of the transition from analogue to digital television across the country,” the minister said.

The DSO rollout in Lagos is unique as it is the first time, the DSO project would be beaming 60 choice channels to television households, according to the minister.

Mohammed said, “Also, the DSO provides us with a great platform to key into the Lagos Smart City Project, which seeks to use technology to enhance service delivery in all spheres of life.

According to the minister, there are over one million Set-Top-Boxes ready to be distributed across the state.

The boxes are locally manufactured, hence more boxes will be produced and released with time, he said.

Lagos Transitions To Digital Terrestial TV
