Lagos Tops NCDC List With 1,040 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 31, 2021

According to the COVID-19 data gathered by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 1,883 new cases were recorded in the country, with Lagos State having 1,040 cases.

NCDC released the report via Twitter, revealing that one death and 1,883 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday

Other states which recorded new cases on Saturday include FCT (298), Anambra (86), Rivers (54), Taraba (45), Ogun (42), Oyo (40), Akwa Ibom (38), Sokoto (30), Ebonyi (30), Imo (28), Kaduna (28), Osun (27), Kano (21), Benue (19), Edo (17), Gombe (15), Ekiti (9), Delta (8), Jigawa (3), Kwara (2), Bayelsa (2) and Plateau (1).

Till date, Nigeria has 130,557 confirmed cases of coronavirus nationwide, of which 103,712 have been discharged and 1,578 COVID-19 patients died.