May 14, 2021 130

The Lagos State Government has shared its plans to reconstruct 13.16 km of farm access roads to curb losses accrued by businesses due to bad road networks in the state.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, during a press briefing marking her second year in the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Olusanya said that the project was supported by the World Bank and would enhance the productivity of small-scale farmers.

Three value chains in the farming business that are of importance to the government, according to the commissioner include poultry, rice, and aquaculture.

She said that the four areas of concentration include Araga in Epe, Erinkorodo in Ikorodu, Igbodu in Epe, and Afowo in Badagry.

Olusanya said, “The Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) Project is a World Bank assisted project aimed at enhancing the productivity of small scale farmers in the three identified value chains of poultry, aquaculture and rice through capacity building, provision of infrastructure and empowerment.

“The project will be rehabilitating and constructing 13.16Km Farm Access Roads (FARs) already identified in four different clusters across the state.

“The design of the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation for the four FARs is at the final report stage. The advertisement for potential contractors and subsequent implementation will be carried out once the work plan is approved by Mr Governor.

“A cluster of fish farmers at Badagry has adopted the production of fish crackers and fish cakes. Over 1000 packs (696 Kg) of fish fillet and crackers had been produced and sold during the period under review.

“Use of nets for the control of birds in rice farming had since been adopted by our farmers. Over 100 rice farmers in Ganyingbo, Badagry are presently trying this technology with other agronomic practices learnt through the State collaboration with AfricaRice, IITA, Ibadan.”