fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos To Improve Agricultural Output Through Mechanisation Programme

October 18, 20210138
Lagos To Improve Agricultural Output Through Mechanisation Programme

To explore the state’s agricultural potentials while also bolstering food security in the state, the Lagos State Government has announced a soon-to-be-launched mechanisation programme.

Disclosing this was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the World Food Day Celebration over the weekend.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Hakeem Adeniji, said that the initiative was tagged, ‘Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme’.

The governor stated that the initiative would commence under a model called ‘Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG)’.

READ ALSO: FG To Commence Disbursement Of N30bn Revitalisation Fund To Universities

He said, “As part of efforts towards achieving our food security objective through putting more land to use and increase the economic contribution in the state through agricultural mechanisation, we shall soon, commence a Mechanization Programme, tagged the “Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme.

“This equipment shall be utilized under the operational model known as Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG).”

In his estimation, no less than 15,000 households stand to benefit from the programme, with 25,000 jobs expected to be created, boosting the state’s agricultural output.

He also noted that there would be a creation of an Agritech Centre, hosted at the Dairy Farm Complex in Agege; using tech to support productivity in the sector.

About Author

Lagos To Improve Agricultural Output Through Mechanisation Programme
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
September 16, 20190546

Tiwa Savage Struts on Runway at Naomi Campbell’s 2019 Fashion for Relief Show

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Afro-pop star, Tiwa Savage strutted the runway for supermodel, Naomi Campbell’s 2019 Fashion for Relief show. Fashion for Relief is a charitable organizatio
Read More
Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 23, 20200284

Naira Stays Stable, Exchanges at ₦472/$1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable for the second consecutive day closing at N472/$1 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. However, on the offi
Read More
April 4, 20160186

“International Oil Companies Agree To Sell Forex to Oil Marketers” – NNPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Sunday, April 3, revealed that a number of international oil companies, IOCs, in the upstream oil and
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.