Lagos To Improve Agricultural Output Through Mechanisation Programme

October 18, 2021 138

To explore the state’s agricultural potentials while also bolstering food security in the state, the Lagos State Government has announced a soon-to-be-launched mechanisation programme.

Disclosing this was the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the World Food Day Celebration over the weekend.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Hakeem Adeniji, said that the initiative was tagged, ‘Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme’.

The governor stated that the initiative would commence under a model called ‘Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG)’.

He said, “As part of efforts towards achieving our food security objective through putting more land to use and increase the economic contribution in the state through agricultural mechanisation, we shall soon, commence a Mechanization Programme, tagged the “Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme.

“This equipment shall be utilized under the operational model known as Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG).”

In his estimation, no less than 15,000 households stand to benefit from the programme, with 25,000 jobs expected to be created, boosting the state’s agricultural output.

He also noted that there would be a creation of an Agritech Centre, hosted at the Dairy Farm Complex in Agege; using tech to support productivity in the sector.