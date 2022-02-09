Lagos To Examine Sustainable Job Creation Strategies

February 9, 2022 147

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and the Ministry of Economic Planning (MEP) and Budget have said the second edition of the Lagos employment summit will focus on sustainable job creation strategies.

The Lagos statement government said the summit would foster deliberations about progressive economic and social solutions to unemployment problems in the state.

The Executive Secretary, LSETF, Mrs. Teju Abisoye, said sustainable job creation strategies were a much-needed conversation among industry players in the entire socio-economic space.

She said, “This event will spotlight various speakers with diverse wealth of experience across the entrepreneurial, advocacy, governmental and private sectors.

“We share in the philosophy that the issue of unemployment is a shared responsibility of both the government, corporates, and individuals; hence, we are always elated to partner and collaborate as much as we can, and this summit further positions us in the right direction.”

She said the summit, which would feature 90 speakers and 15 plenary, presentation, and breakout sessions, was designed to further discuss innovative and sustainable approaches to job creation.

It would also draw experiences, expertise, and interventions of notable local and international institutions, including public, private, and non-profit organisations.



The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will headline the summit with a keynote address, will be joined by the Chairman LSETF, Mrs Bola Adesola; and the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Development and Planning, Mr Sam Egube, among others.

Mrs. Abisoye said there would be an innovation challenge, tagged ‘Lagos State employment summit innovation challenge’, where tech innovators would proffer resourceful solutions to increase jobs creation in Lagos State.

She said this process would include the submission of pitches, judges’ reviews, shortlisting of applications, and the announcement of the finalist and winners.