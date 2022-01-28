fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Lagos To Divert Traffic At Yaba For Railway Construction

January 28, 2022043
Lagos To Divert Traffic At Yaba For Railway Construction

Traffic will be diverted from Yaba as the lagos State Government continues the First Phase of the construction of the Red Line railways covering Oyingbo to Agbado from midnight February 1, to February 16, 2022.

Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Transportation via a statement siad that the diversion was in line with the LagosRail Mass Transit Project.

The commissioner said that the two weeks long site activity would require a diversion to protect road users during the installation of precast beams.

According to the diversion plan, motorists heading to Muritala Mohammed way from Western Avenue will be diverted to Empire Road at Jibowu while traffic inbound Yaba will be diverted to Empire Road to access Western Avenue.

He explained that in the same vein, motorist on Herbert Macaulay road would be able to connect Empire Road to access Western Avenue for their desired destinations.

The commissioner assured that the site would be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles would be on ground to tow mechanical faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage’s would be placed on the access roads with the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.The State Government reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which would in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.

Buhari Woos Investors After Nigeria’s FDI Declined By 48%

About Author

Lagos To Divert Traffic At Yaba For Railway Construction
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 9, 20163291

“Power Generation Crashed To Zero Megawatts Six Times in May” – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new report has shown that power generation in Nigeria hit zero megawatts six times in May, the lowest level since 2009. ESI Africa, Africa’s power journal
Read More
October 18, 20130212

APC Lures G7 Govs, Promises Them Party Structure Control

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressive Congress, APC,in its bid to wrest power totally from the People’s Democratic Party has started wooing  the seven rebel governors i
Read More
Egina Crude in High Demand COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 9, 20190320

Egina Crude in High Demand by European Refiners

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s newest export crude, the medium sweet Egina, is proving popular with European refiners due to its high distillate yields, as output from the Total
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.