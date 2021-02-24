fbpx
Lagos To Control 24% Stake In TBS, Trade Fair Complex

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lagos To Control 24% Stake In TBS, Trade Fair Complex

February 24, 2021035
Lagos To Control 24% Stake In TBS, Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to sink a 24 percent investment hook in the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and the Lagos Trade Fair Complex.

Plans of the state were made public by the Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a virtual Investors’ Forum’ Tuesday.

The 24 percent stake would be bartered for the same amount of shares in concession Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Also speaking at the event was the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, who said that successful concessionaires would get to bargain with the state government.

READ ALSO: Andersen Global Unifies African Member Firms

He said, “Should you emerge as the preferred concessionaire, we will negotiate with the Lagos govt. From that stage, Lagos will take 24 percent of shares with the LITFC or TBS.”

What is a Concession?

According to Mondaq, “A concession according to Section 36 of the ICRC Act means the contractual arrangement whereby the project proponent or contractor undertakes the construction including financing of any infrastructure, facility and the operation and maintenance thereof and shall include the supply of any equipment and machinery for any infrastructure and the provision of any services.”

About Author

Lagos To Control 24% Stake In TBS, Trade Fair Complex
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Crude Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 10, 2017052

Oil Stable at $55.34/barrel after OPEC Hints Possible Further Action

Oil prices steadied on Monday, October 9, after one of the most bearish weeks in months, propped up by OPEC comments signaling the group and other producers may take further action to restore market b
Read More
October 18, 2013046

Zambia Threatens to Shut Shoprite for Sacking 3,000 Staff

Zambia threatened to shut Shoprite stores yesterday, a move that could tarnish its image as an investor-friendly frontier market, after the South African retailer fired 3,000 workers who went on strik
Read More
Oil Price COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 12, 2019064

Crude Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Reviews Deficit Projection

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday with the market mood switching to relief as OPEC forecast a supply deficit next year, from doom and gloom over data showing a surprise increase in U.S. crude invent
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon