Lagos To Close Ikeja Road For 15 Months

April 9, 20210105
The Lagos State Government says it will be diverting traffic on Adegbola Street in the Ikeja area for 15 months in readiness for the construction of an overpass as part of the Red Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation,  Dr Frederic Oladeinde, announced in a statement said the road closure will commence on Sunday April 11, 2021.

He explained that the diversion was to ensure safety of motorists, other road users and personnel of the contractor on the site against any form of accident during the duration of the construction.

According to him, adequate plans has been put in place for the period of the diversion to ensure that motorists and other road users plying the affected route will not face much stress.

The commissioner disclosed that motorists from the Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be diverted to Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.

He also stated those from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.

Oladeinde also added that Traffic Advisory Board would be placed at the Ikeja Under Bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junction to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists plying these corridors frequently.

The state government appealed to “residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with its representatives charged to man the traffic situation at Ikeja with total compliance to the traffic regulations and interventions for the project to be completed at the stipulated time.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

