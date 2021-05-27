fbpx
Lagos To Close Eko Bridge For 10 Weeks

May 27, 2021094
Lagos State Government has announced plans to partially close the Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka in bound National Stadium for 10 weeks for emergency repairs.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a press statement, said the repair works by the federal government require the road to be closed from June 4 to August 13.

Oladeinde explained that the repair was part of the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government.

He said alternative routes have been made available for the motorists to manage traffic during the period of repairs.

The statement read, “Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

READ ALSO: Customers Now Paying 78% Of Electricity Bills –NERC

“Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under the bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

“Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

“Motorists from Apongbon can pass through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available.”

“In like manners, traffic directions and road signals would be made available to minimize inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts,” he added.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

