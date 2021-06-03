Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa

June 3, 2021 81

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to create a tech hub that is projected to be the biggest in the West African region.

This vision was shared by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday during his tour of Venia Hub and Impact Hub in Ikoyi.

He said that the state was creating the Yaba Technology Cluster dubbed K.I.T.E that is expected to be the biggest in West Africa and would foster innovation.

READ ALSO: More Investment Needed In Automation Of KYC Processes – KPMG

The governor described technology as “the new oil” that underpins the “4th Industrial Revolution”.

He said, “Today, I toured Venia Hub in Lekki and Impact Hub, Ikoyi, where I unveiled our quest to provide technology infrastructure and expand the tech space to accommodate more startups.

“We are building the Yaba Technology Cluster known as K.I.T.E to be the biggest in West Africa that will allow for the growth of innovative ideas.

“We recognise tech as the new oil and the basic element for the 4th Industrial Revolution and we need to play a major role in the development of technology, which is an enabler onto rapid socio-economic growth.”