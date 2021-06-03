fbpx
Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipNEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa

June 3, 2021081
Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to create a tech hub that is projected to be the biggest in the West African region.

This vision was shared by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday during his tour of Venia Hub and Impact Hub in Ikoyi.

He said that the state was creating the Yaba Technology Cluster dubbed K.I.T.E that is expected to be the biggest in West Africa and would foster innovation.

READ ALSO: More Investment Needed In Automation Of KYC Processes – KPMG

The governor described technology as “the new oil” that underpins the “4th Industrial Revolution”.

He said, “Today, I toured Venia Hub in Lekki and Impact Hub, Ikoyi, where I unveiled our quest to provide technology infrastructure and expand the tech space to accommodate more startups.

“We are building the Yaba Technology Cluster known as K.I.T.E to be the biggest in West Africa that will allow for the growth of innovative ideas.

“We recognise tech as the new oil and the basic element for the 4th Industrial Revolution and we need to play a major role in the development of technology, which is an enabler onto rapid socio-economic growth.”

About Author

Lagos To Build Biggest Tech Hub In West Africa
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 31, 20167144

U.S. To Invest $600million in Nigeria in 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday, March 30, in Washington, said the United States will invest more than $600 million in Nigeria in 2016. He spoke
Read More
August 16, 20141113

INEC To Commence Distribution Of N1m Voter Cards In Kwara

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct fresh registration of voters in eight local government areas and distribute over one milli
Read More
Naira Gains At Black Market BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 1, 20210256

Financial Experts Support Naira Exchange Rate Unification

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram …Highlight impact of devaluation Financial experts have lent their support to the gradual adjustment of the exchange rate to close the gap between the NAFEX
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.