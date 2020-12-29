fbpx
Lagos Threatens To Deactivate Passports of COVID-19 Testing Protocols Violators

December 29, 2020014
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, and his information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho have issued a document conveying a threat by the Lagos State Government to deactivate the passport of violators of the COVID-19 testing protocols.

The state is the most hit in the country, having recorded over 28,700 COVID-19 cases out of which 236 patients have died.

The document shows that the test has been carried out on over 213,000 persons have been tested out of the 24 million state residents.

The commissioners said there is an increase in positive cases of inbound travellers with the figure reaching eight per cent this week “as Nigerians in Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos”.

They said many travellers paid for COVID-19 tests but refused to show up at the testing centers.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Vaccine To Undergo Clinical Trial Before Administration – NMA

“A number of people paid for the COVID-19 test, but did not show up for testing. Efforts are being made through our logistics arm to reach this group of people,” the document reads.

“These attempts have been met with challenges as several people used fake contact information while registering on the testing portal.

“For the sake and safety of the general public, we request that the people in this group come for testing immediately, as we will submit the details of those that don’t to the Presidential Task Force for the deactivation of their passports.”

The commissioners said efforts are being made to identify buyers and sellers of fake COVID-19 test results.

They added the second wave of COVID-19 is as a result of large religious congregation, school reopening, opening of the economy, social gatherings amdy entertainment, variants, general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to guidelines.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

