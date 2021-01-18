Lagos Taskforce To Auction 88 Seized Vehicles

January 18, 2021 24

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit known as Taskforce on Monday said it has obtained a court order for a public auction of 88 impounded vehicles.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, said the vehicle owners disobeyed traffic laws by plying one-way and had forfeited their vehicles to the Lagos State Mobile Court.

He disclosed that the vehicles to be auctioned by the government were seized in different parts of the state.

“They were all arraigned and forfeited by the court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018,” Jejeloye said.

He disclosed that the public auction would hold in line with COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the agency’s car park at Alausa, Ikeja.

He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desist from driving against traffic rules as the penalty is an outright forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without any option of any fine.

The chairman reiterated the state government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise.

He explained that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered continuous prosecution of traffic offenders until sanity is restored on the roads and law-abiding citizens were allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.