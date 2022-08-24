Lagos Taskforce Confiscates Okada On Prohibited Routes

The Chairman of the agency, Shola Jejeloye, and members of the Lagos State Taskforce have conducted raids in Lekki, Bariga, Gbagada, and Oshodi-Apapa where rebellious okada riders have continued to operate.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Affairs Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the agency cleared the right of way on the service lane of the Ladipo spare parts market, at the end of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, where traders had illegally occupied and engaged in illegal mechanical activities for a while.

Jejeloye said, “The sting operation which took place over the weekend was targeted at okada operators who still convey passengers along major highways and restricted routes of the state despite the ban still being in full force. Over 120 bikes were confiscated during the course of the activity while five okada operators were arrested and will be charged to court.”

The agency chairman disclosed that the Lagos State Taskforce had been to that road since 2021 to clear up the obstruction and also issued a warning to the illegal occupants but it fell on deaf ears.

He said, “We have been here in the past to carry out this same operation but unfortunately the illegal occupants have returned to the same spot to trade and inconvenience Lagosians.”