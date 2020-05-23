Lagos State’s IGR Surpasses Combined Revenue of 26 States – NBS Data

Lagos State has continued to assert its position as the country’s economic capital, generating a total sum of N398.73 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2019.

Its performance is the equivalent of the IGR of 26 states combined, and accounted for 29.88 per cent of total collections nationwide, according to figures released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The N398.7 billion IGR of Lagos State is more than those of Taraba, Gombe, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Ekiti, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Abia, Zamfara, Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Osun, Sokoto, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo and Edo which had a combined IGR of N375.2 billion in 2019.

The Data also revealed that the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), generated a total of N1.33 trillion as IGR last year, compared to the N1.17 trillion recorded in 2018.

According to the IGR at state level for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019, all the states and FCT also generated N346.20 billion in IGR in Q4 2019 compared to N294.11 billion recorded in the preceding quarter, indicating a positive growth of 17.71 per cent quarter on quarter.

Lagos accounted for N101.63 billion of the 2019 Q4 IGR and further recorded the highest IGR at full year with N398.73 billion accounting for 29.88 per cent.

It was closely followed by Rivers with N140.40 billion or 10.52 per cent while Taraba State recorded the least revenue of N6.53 billion or 0.49 per cent of total revenue for the period.

The FCT recorded N74.56 billion or 5.59 per cent of total revenue, Ogun N70.92 billion or 5.32 per cent, Delta N64.67 billion or 4.85 per cent, Kaduna N44.95 billion or 3.37 per cent; Kano N40.59 billion or 3.04 per cent; Akwa Ibom N32.29 billion or 2.42 per cent; Enugu N30.06 billion or 2.33 per cent; Kwara N30.64 billion or 2.30 per cent; Ondo N30.13 billion or 2.26 per cent; Edo N29.47 billion or 2.21 per cent and Oyo N26.74 billion or 2.00 per cent.

Anambra N26.36 billion, Cross River N22.59 billion or 1.69 per cent; Sokoto N19.01 billion or 1.42 per cent; Osun N17.92 billion or 1.34 per cent; Benue N17.82 billion or 1.34 per cent and Plateau N16.48 billion or 1.24 per cent of total IGR for the year under review.

Others are Kogi N16.38 billion or 1.23 per cent; Bayelsa N16.34 billion or 1.22 per cent; Imo N16.09 billion or 1.21 per cent; Zamfara N15.41 billion or 1.16 per cent; Abia N14.76 billion or 1.11 per cent; Jigawa N12.92 billion or 0.97 per cent and Niger N12.76 billion or 0.96 per cent of total revenues.

Source: THISDAY